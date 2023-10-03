3 nabbed for bid to blackmail MP

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 2

The Bhiwani police have arrested three persons from Nuh district for making an obscene video call through WhatsApp to BJP MP Dharmbir Singh. Two accused were arrested from Punhana area on Friday while one was caught from Jharokhari village in Nuh today. “We have recovered 13 mobile phones and 15 SIM cards from the accused, who used to blackmail people by making obscene video calls. All three persons are on police remand and we are questioning them. Their criminal records are also being looked into,” said Varun Singla, SP, Bhiwani.

According to the police, the arrested persons have been identified as Taleem and Aamir, both siblings who were arrested from Punhana area, and Sahaj Mohammad.

A senior police officer said the accused had called 250 people in 17 states so far. Taleem used to blackmail by posing as a fake policeman while Aamir used to arrange fake SIM cards. Sahaj Mohammad used to call people to trap them. Till now, the police have checked six phones in which phone calls and WhatsApp chats involving 250 people have been found.

According to the Bhiwani SP, MP Dharmbir Singh was in a public meeting on September 28 when suddenly he got a video call wherein the caller tried to blackmail him by playing an obscene video. The MP informed the cyber crime unit about this matter.

“Sahaj Mohammed had called MP Dharmbir Singh,” the SP added.

