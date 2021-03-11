3 nabbed for firing at salesman

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 27

The Gurugram police nabbed three accused for firing at a salesman of a liquor vend located in Pataudi on April 23 morning. The car used in the crime has also been recovered from the possession of the accused, the police said.

The arrested accused are identified as Dharmendra, Karambir, residents of Mau village and Raju, a resident of Dhakiya village. The accused were arrested by the crime unit, Farrukhnagar, led by Sub-inspector Amit Kumar On Tuesday night. The police said the accused had fired at a salesman of a liquor vend located on the Mau-Malpura road in Pataudi after the salesman had refused to sell them liquor since the store was closed at the time. In this matter, a case was registered under relevant sections at the Pataudi police station.Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan said, “We are questioning the accused.