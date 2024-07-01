3 nabbed for sexual assault on 3-yr-old in Fatehabad district

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 30

A three-year-old girl was abducted and sexually assaulted by three youths in a ‘dhani’ in Fatehabad district last night. The girl was today found lying in a subconscious state on a ‘kutcha’ path some distance away from the dhani.

The Fatehabad police have arrested three persons in connection with the incident after registering a case against them under relevant Sections of the IPC and POCSO Act today.

Police sources said that the accused — identified as Mukesh, Satish and Sambhu — reportedly abducted the girl from her home at about midnight when she was sleeping along with her family members and then, allegedly sexually assaulted her.

