3 nabbed for sexual assault on 3-yr-old in Fatehabad district

Hisar, June 30
A three-year-old girl was abducted and sexually assaulted by three youths in a ‘dhani’ in Fatehabad district last night. The girl was today found lying in a subconscious state on a ‘kutcha’ path some distance away from the dhani.
The Fatehabad police have arrested three persons in connection with the incident after registering a case against them under relevant Sections of the IPC and POCSO Act today.
Police sources said that the accused — identified as Mukesh, Satish and Sambhu — reportedly abducted the girl from her home at about midnight when she was sleeping along with her family members and then, allegedly sexually assaulted her.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IPC makes way for Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, curtain on British-era laws
Three new criminal laws come into effect today
Theatre commands, Agnipath, LAC new Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s priorities
Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge
Shiromani Akali Dal rebels to seek penance for 2015 sacrilege incidents
To meet Takht Jathedar today | Rue pardon to dera chief