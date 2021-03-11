3 nabbed for sharing RTA team location in Hisar district

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 23

The police today nabbed three persons who were allegedly sharing the location of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Hisar district.

The police said the driver of the RTA office was also involved in the gang of sharing the location. Those arrested include, Pradeep, a resident of Sheorpura Rajgarh, Ajay, a resident of New Model Town, Hisar, and Jitendra, alias Lambu, a resident of Dahima. There other accomplices are yet to be held.