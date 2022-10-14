3 nabbed for sodomising, killing Uttarakhand youth

PTI

Jind, October 13

Days after the body of a man from Uttarakhand was found near an overbridge in Jind, the police here said the 22-year-old was allegedly sodomised and robbed of his belongings before being brutally killed by three men who were nabbed on Thursday.

The police said the three accused — Naveen, Monu and Mohammad Naseem — spotted victim Pawan waiting for a bus late on October 2, and took him with them on the pretext of helping him find a budget accommodation for the night. They accosted Pawan, a resident of Almora in Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand, who had come to Jind on October 1 to meet his friends, to a secluded place and allegedly tried to sodomise him. When he resisted, the three then allegedly gagged him with a ‘gamchha’ (piece of cloth) and sodomised him, said Police’s Crime Intelligence Agency (CIA) staff incharge Anoop Singh.

During the interrogation, the three told the police they killed the man to avoid being caught and fled with his phone, cash and other belongings, Singh said. Pawan’s body was found in fields near the Biroli village overbridge on October 3 with his head injured, mouth gagged and a wooden stick inserted in his private part. A murder case was registered.