 3 new Metro links for Gurugram : The Tribune India

Haryana Budget

3 new Metro links for Gurugram

Extension project expected to start later this year | Heli-hub to come up on 26 acres in district

3 new Metro links for Gurugram


Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 23

The announcement of three new Metro links for Gurugram in the Haryana Budget presented by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday has left residents elated.

The long-pending Gurugram Metro extension project, besides reinforcing an affordable and safe transportation system in the NCR, will also give impetus to the real estate sector

The CM said the long-pending Gurugram Metro project had been approved by the Public Investment Board and the construction was expected to start later this year. The Metro links announced are Rezangla chowk to IGI International Airport; Southern peripheral road to Pachgaon via global city and Manesar; and Asodha to Bahadurgarh to connect Haryana Orbital Rail Network with KMP Expressway.

700-bed hospital

CM Manohar Lal Khattar said a state-of-the-art multi-speciality 700-bed District Hospital would be constructed in Gurugram. The hospital would provide super-specialty therapeutic care to patients with cardiac, nephrology and neurological conditions.

Where to where

  • Rezangla chowk to IGI International Airport
  • Southern peripheral road to Pachgaon
  • Asodha to Bahadurgarh

Congress reacts

The Metro developed leaps and bounds in Noida and Delhi, but in Gurugram, it still stands where it was eight years ago. Capt Ajay Singh Yadav, Congress Leader

Milestone

The projects take Gurugram and Faridabad miles ahead in transportation and connectivity. Manohar Lal Khattar, CM

Mixed response by industry

The increased allocation for the industrial sector and the announcement of the Kaushal Mitra Fellowship are commendable decisions taken by the state government in this Budget. — KK Gandhi, President, Industrial Development Association

We welcome the announcements made for Gurugram. If some more points from our pre-Budget suggestions were also included, it would have been even better. JN Mangla, President, Industrial Association Gurugram

Realtors have also given a thumbs up to the project.

“The Gurugram Metro work will start later this year. The SPR region is likely to have a positive impact on the real estate sector, driving demand and boosting the overall growth and development of the area and the state. The availability of efficient and convenient transportation options, such as a Metro system, is known to be a key factor in driving the growth of the real estate market,” said Navdeep Sardana, Chairman and Managing Director, Whiteland Corporation.

The government also announced a heli-hub to be built over 26 acres in Gurugram, which will help the NCR connect through helicopters. The hub will have a heliport, a hangar and a repair station and will connect Bhiwadi, Gurugram and Noida, key industrial zones of the NCR.

The government has proposed to establish six new multi-modal bus ports in Gurugram, Ballabhgarh, Hisar, Sonepat, Karnal and Pipli on the public-private partnership (PPP) mode and a city interchange terminal near City Centre in Gurugram. The government will also establish two state-of-the-art government veterinary pet clinics in Gurugram and Faridabad to provide advanced diagnostic and treatment services to pets.

Gurugram and Nuh districts will also get a 10,000-acre safari project in the Aravallis, which, according to Khattar, would change the face of eco-tourism in the state.

While welcoming the proposed subway connection to Panchgaon, Santosh Agarwal, CFO & executive director, Alpha Corp, said Gurugram city’s transportation system would be reinforced as a result of the government's plan and the improved connectivity would generate new opportunities for the state's economic growth, giving impetus to the real estate sector of the region.

“The Metro project will not just improve the connectivity between industrial township of Manesar, New Gurugram and Gurugram, but will also provide a safe and affordable transport system to residents. The new railway lines will bring with them more infrastructural upgrade,” said Praveen Malik, president, United Association for New Gurugram.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

2
Punjab

Governor says won't allow Punjab session

3
Punjab

Radicals storm police station to force release of kidnap accused

4
Haryana Haryana Budget

3 new Metro links for Gurugram

5
Punjab

Complete collapse of law and order in Punjab: Capt Amarinder Singh

6
Amritsar

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail

7
Punjab

HC: Can't make spouse wait endlessly for remarriage

8
Delhi

19-year-old Delhi student repeatedly raped by Instagram friend in Gurugram; case registered

9
Nation

India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution

10
Nation

Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media

Don't Miss

View All
Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Top News

PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya

PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya

‘They say ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’; people say ‘Modi tera ka...

India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution over its inherent limitations in reaching goal of securing lasting peace

India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution

Resolution, given its inherent limitations, would not have h...

Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media

Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media

Not going to issue any injunction ever against media, says a...

Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members

Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members

The decision to go in for the nomination mode instead of hol...

Radical preacher’s aide to be released after Punjab court order

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail

The preacher's supporters, some of them brandishing swords a...


Cities

View All

Amritpal’s supporters attacked police in cowardly manner, using holy Guru Granth Sahib as a shield: Punjab DGP on Ajnala incident

Amritpal’s supporters attacked police in cowardly manner, using holy Guru Granth Sahib as a shield: Punjab DGP on Ajnala incident

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail

Ahead of G-20 summit, civic body cracks down on illegal hoardings

Drawing attention, aesthetically!

Soon, GNDU to inspect colleges

Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Bathinda: Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Fog brings cheer to Punjab farmers

Punjab School Education Board reschedules English exam for Class XII that was to be held today

Punjab School Education Board reschedules English exam for Class XII at last moment

Pre-2005 refuse removed from Dadu Majra dumpsite

Not on leash, dog injures man, mauls pet to death

Chandigarh railway station parking contractor put on 2nd notice

Float tenders for allotment of parking lots, Adviser tells MC

Shraddha Walkar murder: Court fixes March 7 for hearing arguments on charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala

Shraddha Walkar murder: Court fixes March 7 for hearing arguments on charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala

AAP councillor Pawan Sehrawat joins BJP ahead of crucial MCD House meeting

ED grills Kejriwal's PA in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

Hours after mayoral poll, AAP, BJP members come to blows

Sisodia writes to L-G over teacher training programme in Finland

Early heat impacts wheat; govt has no strategy, say farmers

Early heat impacts wheat; govt has no strategy, say farmers

Ukraine-returned students start heading to Georgia

Ash problem: DC reviews installation work of ‘wet scrubber’ at sugar mill

Soon, solar power-run processing unit at Dudian Kalan village

Control room to redress grievances of NRIs: Dhaliwal

Staffer held for stealing jewellery worth ~75 lakh

Staffer held for stealing jewellery worth Rs 75 lakh

Rs 9.39-crore project to cover drain near cremation ground kicks off

Oppn leaders question move

Man gets life term for raping 14-yr-old stepdaughter

Undertrial tests +ve for Covid

4 killed as car rams into truck

4 killed as car rams into truck

Patiala civic body to begin work on sweeping city roads

Nabha burglary case solved, 5 held

Women’s Track Cycling League from March 2

Signature drive for release of ‘Bandi Singhs’