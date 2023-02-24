3 new Metro links for Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 23

The announcement of three new Metro links for Gurugram in the Haryana Budget presented by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday has left residents elated.

The long-pending Gurugram Metro extension project, besides reinforcing an affordable and safe transportation system in the NCR, will also give impetus to the real estate sector

The CM said the long-pending Gurugram Metro project had been approved by the Public Investment Board and the construction was expected to start later this year. The Metro links announced are Rezangla chowk to IGI International Airport; Southern peripheral road to Pachgaon via global city and Manesar; and Asodha to Bahadurgarh to connect Haryana Orbital Rail Network with KMP Expressway.

700-bed hospital CM Manohar Lal Khattar said a state-of-the-art multi-speciality 700-bed District Hospital would be constructed in Gurugram. The hospital would provide super-specialty therapeutic care to patients with cardiac, nephrology and neurological conditions. Where to where Rezangla chowk to IGI International Airport

Southern peripheral road to Pachgaon

Asodha to Bahadurgarh Congress reacts The Metro developed leaps and bounds in Noida and Delhi, but in Gurugram, it still stands where it was eight years ago. Capt Ajay Singh Yadav, Congress Leader Milestone The projects take Gurugram and Faridabad miles ahead in transportation and connectivity. Manohar Lal Khattar, CM Mixed response by industry The increased allocation for the industrial sector and the announcement of the Kaushal Mitra Fellowship are commendable decisions taken by the state government in this Budget. — KK Gandhi, President, Industrial Development Association We welcome the announcements made for Gurugram. If some more points from our pre-Budget suggestions were also included, it would have been even better. JN Mangla, President, Industrial Association Gurugram

Realtors have also given a thumbs up to the project.

“The Gurugram Metro work will start later this year. The SPR region is likely to have a positive impact on the real estate sector, driving demand and boosting the overall growth and development of the area and the state. The availability of efficient and convenient transportation options, such as a Metro system, is known to be a key factor in driving the growth of the real estate market,” said Navdeep Sardana, Chairman and Managing Director, Whiteland Corporation.

The government also announced a heli-hub to be built over 26 acres in Gurugram, which will help the NCR connect through helicopters. The hub will have a heliport, a hangar and a repair station and will connect Bhiwadi, Gurugram and Noida, key industrial zones of the NCR.

The government has proposed to establish six new multi-modal bus ports in Gurugram, Ballabhgarh, Hisar, Sonepat, Karnal and Pipli on the public-private partnership (PPP) mode and a city interchange terminal near City Centre in Gurugram. The government will also establish two state-of-the-art government veterinary pet clinics in Gurugram and Faridabad to provide advanced diagnostic and treatment services to pets.

Gurugram and Nuh districts will also get a 10,000-acre safari project in the Aravallis, which, according to Khattar, would change the face of eco-tourism in the state.

While welcoming the proposed subway connection to Panchgaon, Santosh Agarwal, CFO & executive director, Alpha Corp, said Gurugram city’s transportation system would be reinforced as a result of the government's plan and the improved connectivity would generate new opportunities for the state's economic growth, giving impetus to the real estate sector of the region.

“The Metro project will not just improve the connectivity between industrial township of Manesar, New Gurugram and Gurugram, but will also provide a safe and affordable transport system to residents. The new railway lines will bring with them more infrastructural upgrade,” said Praveen Malik, president, United Association for New Gurugram.