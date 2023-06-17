3 newly commissioned IAF officers from Haryana bag top honours at Air Force Academy

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, June 17

Newly commissioned IAF officers from Haryana, including two women, have bagged the top honours in their course that passed out from the Air Force Academy at Dundigal near Hyderabad, on Saturday.

Flying Officer Nitesh Jakhar of the Flying Branch has been awarded the Sword of Honour and Gold Medal for standing first in the order of merit in the course at the 211th Combined Graduation Parade. He belongs to Rohtak.

Flying Officer Manisha Yadav of the Ground Duty Branch has been awarded the President’s Plaque for standing first in the overall order of merit in the ground duty stream. She hails from Panchkula.

Flying Officer Ishana Singh, who stood first in order of merit in the Administration Branch, hails from Gurugram.

Flying Officer Varsha Yadav who stood first in order of merit in Meteorology hails from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 119 trainees of the 211st Pilot Course and 75 trainees of the 211st Ground Duty Officers Course received their commission on the occasion besides eight officers each of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard and two from Vietnam.

The passing-out parade was reviewed by President Droupadi Murmu. She pipped the cadets with the rank of Flying Officer and pinned wings and brevets on their chests, signifying their formal entry as officers into their respective branches on completion of pre-commission training.

Addressing the gathering, the President said the ability to absorb technology at a rapid pace would be essential for defence preparedness at land, sea and air. She said that each and every officer of the armed forces has to keep in mind an integrated perspective of defence preparedness.

She was happy to note that the Air Force is taking steps to be ever-ready, especially future-ready keeping in view the overall security scenario, including the challenges of fighting a high technology war in a network-centric future battle space.

The President said their career is challenging, rewarding and highly honourable; they have to carry forward the great legacy of those who have served in the Indian Air Force before them.

Stating that the IAF has an inspiring motto -- ‘Nabhah Sprisham Deeptam’, that translates into touch the sky with glory, she expressed confidence that the cadets would imbibe the spirit of this motto and live up to the expectations that the nation has from them.

The President said the great role played by the Indian Air Force in defending the country in the wars with the hostile neighbour in 1948, 1965 and 1971 is written in golden letters. They demonstrated the same resolve and skills at the Kargil conflict and later, in destroying the terror hideout at Balakot. Thus, the Indian Air Force has a legendary reputation of professionalism, dedication and self-sacrifice.

The President said the IAF also contributes to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Recently, the IAF sprang into action despite adverse weather conditions during the recent earthquake in Turkiye and Syria to provide medical aid and disaster relief. Earlier, the successful evacuation operation to airlift more than 600 Indians and other nationals stuck in Kabul, involving flying and landing in a hostile environment, is a testimony to the high capabilities of the Indian Air Force.