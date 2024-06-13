3 of Chandigarh family booked for dowry harassment

Kurukshetra, June 12
The Kurukshetra police have booked three members of a Chandigarh-based family for allegedly demanding dowry and harassing a woman. The police have booked Akhilesh Sharma, his father Ravi Sharma and mother Aditi under Section 406 and 498-A of the IPC on the complaint of Surbhi Sharma. The case has been registered at the Thanesar Sadar police station.
In her complaint, Surbhi, who hails from Kurukshetra, stated that she got married to Akhilesh in February last year and his father had given dowry more than his capability. She said, “Soon after my marriage, Akhilesh and my in-laws started harassing me, saying that the car given by my father was small.”
