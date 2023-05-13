3 of family get life sentence in 2017 honour killing case

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 12

A district court has sentenced three members of a family to life imprisonment in a case of honour killing. The crime was committed by the trio in September 2017 in Hisar district. The court of Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sherawat had convicted the accused, identified as Kalawati (mother of the victim girl), her son Shiv Kumar and Shiv Kumar’s brother-in-law Rakesh, on May 5 and awarded the quantum of punishment today.

Sources said Vikram, a resident of Sewa Majra village in Jind district, and Babli, a resident of Adampur in Hisar, both belonging to the same caste (Scheduled Caste), were having an affair for some time.

The complainant Dilbag lodged an FIR with the police on September 20, 2017, that his brother Vikram was having an affair with Babli and they were planning to marry. But the family of Babli was not ready for the marriage.

Dilbag alleged that when the family of Babli came to know about their affair, they called Vikram to their residence in Adampur in Hisar on September 11, 2017.

The complainant said he reached Adampur on September 18, 2017, while searching for his brother and met the family members of Babli. The girl’s family asked him to forget about Vikram and said that they had also forgotten Babli.

“This led to the suspicion of murder of Vikram and Babli. Later, I lodged a complaint with the police,” he stated.

The police registered a case of murder against Babli’s brother Shiv Kumar and brother-in-law Rakesh (husband of Babli’s elder sister Pooja), mother Kalawati, Pooja and two others Bhajan Lal and Azad Singh. During interrogation, the duo revealed that they had called Vikram and confronted him with Babli. The accused said they tried to persuade them not to continue their affair, but they insisted on marriage. Afterwards, the accused locked Vikram and Babli in a room and forcibly administered poisonous substances to them. After a while, the accused strangulated them with a piece of cloth.

Later, they took the bodies and dumped these in the Sidhmukh canal near Adampur. The bodies were recovered by the Rajasthan Police four days later (Sept 14, 2017) and cremated as unidentified. The police, after investigation of the case, concluded that the duo was murdered.