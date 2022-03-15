3 properties sealed over tax evasion

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 14

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Monday sealed three properties in the city allegedly for not depositing the property tax. As per officials, each was a defaulter of Rs 10 lakh and more and they had not deposited the dues despite several reminders.

Devender Narwal, Executive Officer of the KMC, led the team and sealed three properties — a hotel near Uchana, a tile factory in Uchana, and a showroom in Sector 6. “We have served notices on them. We have sealed three properties as they failed to pay the tax. Our campaign to seal property tax defaulters having dues of Rs 10 lakh or more will continue,” said Narwal.

As per sources, the hotel owner deposited the dues in the evening, but till the filing of news, it was not de-sealed. “Our campaign against the property tax defaulters will continue. We have prepared lists of the property tax defaulters,” Naresh Narwal said.