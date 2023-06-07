3 rob driver of cab at gunpoint

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 6

Three men allegedly robbed a driver of his cab at gunpoint near Manesar in the wee hours of Monday. The accused booked the cab from IFFCO Chowk to Manesar. On reaching the destination, they held the driver hostage at gunpoint and fled with the car. An FIR was registered at the Sector 29 police station.

According to the complaint filed by Deepak, a native of Jind district, currently living in the Palam Vihar area, the accused abducted him to Rewari, where they took out the SIM card of his mobile phone, and later, dropped him on a roadside and fled with his cab.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the three unknown robbers under Section 392 (robbery) of the IPC and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.

“We are examining the CCTV footages to identify the accused. They will be arrested soon,” said Pawan Malik, SHO, Sector 29 police station.