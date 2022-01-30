3 Rohtak docs get cash award for Covid research

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, January 29

To promote quality research at state-run medical colleges, the Haryana Government has instituted special cash awards under an incentive-based scheme for research papers on the second wave of Covid-19.

The first prize in each category comprises a cash award of Rs 50,000, while the second prize carries an award of Rs 25,000. An official communique by the state Directorate of Medical Education and Research says the prize winners have been selected by a committee of experts.

Dr Rahul Anand from PGIDS, Rohtak, has bagged the first prize in category-I for research paper ‘Does Covid-19 generate a milieu for propagation of Mucormycosis?’, while Dr Anjali from PGIMS, Rohtak, has claimed the second prize. Dr Sunny Garg from Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College, Khanpur Kalan, has won the first prize in category-II for research paper

‘Pandemic and Psycological Outcomes among Healthcare Practitioners: A cross-sectional study’. The second prize has been bagged jointly by Dr Harneet Singh from PGIDS, Rohtak, and Dr Nikhil Goel from Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nuh (Mewat).

"It is the first time that such a step has been taken by the state. It will go a long way in promoting quality research at government medical and dental colleges across the state," said Dr Sanjay Tewari, principal, PGIDS, Rohtak.