 3 sent to 5-day police remand, car recovered from Patiala : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • 3 sent to 5-day police remand, car recovered from Patiala
Gurugram model murder case

3 sent to 5-day police remand, car recovered from Patiala

3 sent to 5-day police remand, car recovered from Patiala

The recovered BMW car.



Tribune News Service

Patiala/Gurugram, January 4

In a breakthrough in the sensational Gurugram murder case of model Divya Pahuja, the vehicle used in the crime has been recovered by the Patiala police, even as three accused have been sent to five-day police remand in Gurugram.

Divya was ‘blackmailing’ hotel owner

  • The police took all three arrested accused on a five-day police remand after producing them in a city court.
  • Gangster Virender, alias Binder Gujjar, lodged in a Mumbai jail, has also come under the scanner after the main accused, Abhijeet, revealed that he had been in contact with him for the past 15 years.
  • Binder had introduced Divya to him around three months back, and she had allegedly extorted over Rs 6 lakh from Abhijeet.
  • The accused, who has a degree in engineering, said she had been blackmailing him. He got fed up and arranged a meeting with her for a one-time settlement, but she demanded a huge amount. In a fit of rage, he shot her. — OC

The police confirmed that they had recovered the abandoned BMW car (DDO3K2400), but the body was missing, even though bloodstains were found in the boot.

Divya, a slain gangster’s girlfriend, was shot dead at a Gurugram hotel yesterday. The police have arrested three men in connection with her murder, and hunt is on to trace the body and the other accused.

The 27-year-old Gurugram-based model had recently secured bail after seven years in connection with an alleged fake encounter of Gurugram’s most-wanted gangster, Sandeep Gadoli.

Senior officials said the Gurugram police had been informed that the car had been recovered from the Urban Estate area of Patiala. “Inter-state agencies are working closely to solve the case. We have informed our counterparts in Gurugram and forensic teams are inspecting the vehicle,” said SSP Varun Sharma.

“Teams of Patiala and Gurugram police are trying to study the route taken by the car through CCTVs and toll plazas at Ambala, Channo, Dhareri Jattan, etc., from January 3 till January 5,” said senior officials.

“We are working closely with the Gurugram police party, which has reached Patiala,” said the SSP.

Another officer said it seemed that the car was abandoned on Wednesday, and someone tipped-off the police. The route of the car through various toll plazas was being mapped. “We are hopeful to crack the case and get some whereabouts about the body. We suspect that it might have been dumped into the Bhakhra Canal, or set on fire,” he stated.

Divya was allegedly killed by Abhijeet Singh, the owner of a hotel where she was staying, and his employees Hemraj and Om Prakash on Tuesday.

The police have accessed CCTV footage, where the accused can be seen fleeing the crime spot in a blue BMW car, and placing the body in the boot.

“The accused who had transported the body have been identified as Balraj Gill and Ravi Bandra, and are absconding. Gill, who lives in Mohali, was called by Abhijeet to dump the body. Two mobile phones, one belonging to Divya and another to Abhijeet, have been recovered. An illegal weapon was used in the murder. The car is registered in the name of Ajay Mehta, a resident of west Delhi, who mortgaged it to Abhijeet for Rs 20 lakh,” said Vijay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Gurugram.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Drug-addict auto-rickshaw driver shot Arjuna awardee DSP after scuffle over dropping him home in Jalandhar on New Year’s eve

2
Jalandhar

Day High Court granted bail to Sukhpal Khaira in drugs case, Congress leader booked for intimidating witness

3
Ludhiana

8 months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under SC/ST Act, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR

4
Punjab

Supreme Court rejects plea of Indian detained in Czech Republic for foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist in US

5
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail to Sukhpal Khaira in NDPS case

6
Trending

‘Third dunki flight’: Indians trying to enter US illegally via Dubai were mostly Class 8 to 12 pass

7
Punjab

3 armed men shoot dead sarpanch in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

8
Punjab

‘Drug-addict’ autorickshaw driver arrested for murder of Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh in Jalandhar

9
Sports

Done and dusted in 2 days! India level series with seven-wicket win over South Africa in 'shortest' Test ever

10
Delhi

ED has sent false summons to me, BJP wants to stop me from campaigning in general election: Arvind Kejriwal

Don't Miss

View All
Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Top News

Fastest-growing large economy in world, India projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2024: UN

Fastest-growing large economy in world, India projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2024: UN

The UN World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024 report la...

Hindu temple in California defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Hindu temple in California defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

The incident at Sherawali temple comes weeks after the Swami...

ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case

ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case

Searches were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate again...

22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab

22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab

Mercury settles at 9.4 degrees Celsius

Canada-based Brookfield to acquire India business of American Tower Corporation for USD 2 billion

Canada-based Brookfield to acquire India business of American Tower Corporation for USD 2 billion

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and expec...


Cities

View All

6 months on, BRTS service still off road

6 months on, BRTS service still off road

Residents to get potable canal water by July: Amritsar DC

Ban on plastic kite flying string goes up in smoke

Amritsar: 2 kg drugs, weapons smuggled from Pakistan seized, one arrested

Community Health Officers protest additional workload

Chandigarh gets ~591 cr more in Budget allocation

Chandigarh gets Rs 591 cr more in Budget allocation

Chandigarh: Mayoral pact unlikely between Congress, AAP

AAP seeks early mayoral elections in Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 gets 32-bed paediatrics centre

22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab

22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab

L-G orders CBI probe into fake lab tests at mohalla clinics

Capital residents battle chill as AQI remains ‘very poor’

Last year, air quality was better in summer: Report

Camp held for elderly, disabled pensioners

DSP’s murder case solved

DSP’s murder case solved

Hours after bail in drugs case, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira held on coercion charge

Kamaljit Hayre no longer in fray for post of NRI Sabha chief

Four nabbed with 63-kg opium

Schools hit by floods await govt grant

45-year-old man stabbed to death by friend, three others

45-year-old man stabbed to death by friend, three others

Max temperature drops to 9.6°C, lowest in 53 years

Birthday bash in Central Jail

Unending wait for RCs, DLs, pendency touches new high

Fire breaks out at cloth waste godown

PRTC MD at old bus stand, raises hope of resumption of services

PRTC MD at old bus stand, raises hope of resumption of services

Patiala DC holds meeting, asks staff to expedite rejuvenation of rivulets

Shopkeeper injured in acid attack

Health officials stage protest at Civil Hospital

Two arrested for snatching mobile phone