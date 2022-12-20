3 sharpshooters of Bishnoi gang arrested

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 19

The Gurugram crime branch has arrested three sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang. The trio were allegedly headed to Jind to eliminate an undertrial in a court on Thursday.

Following a tip-off, the team nabbed the trio last night. Six pistols, 16 live cartridges and a Creta car were seized from them. They were wanted in over 20 criminal cases registered against them in Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Rajasthan, a senior police official said.

Inspector Narender Kumar Chauhan, in-charge of the Sector 17 crime unit, apprehended the accused, identified as Deepak (36), Sandeep, (28) and Manish (24), near IFFCO Chowk on Sunday.

“The accused had arranged weapons for the murder. Sandeep borrowed a Creta car from one of his acquaintances, but did not return that. A separate case was registered in that regard at the Sector 29 police station,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (Crime).