 3-tier security, 91 counting centres in Haryana : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • 3-tier security, 91 counting centres in Haryana

3-tier security, 91 counting centres in Haryana

3-tier security, 91 counting centres in Haryana

ON VIGIL: Police personnel deployed at a counting centre in Panchkula on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

The counting of votes for General Election 2024 and Karnal Assembly byelection will begin on Tuesday at 8 am.

A total of 91 counting centres have been set up across the state.

The counting of postal ballots at the Returning Officer’s counting centre will begin before the EVM counting.

10,000 cops on duty

  • There will be three-tier security arrangements around 91 counting centres in the state.
  • Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel will be deployed at the first level. Haryana Armed Police or IRB personnel will be deployed at the second level and district police personnel will be deployed at the third level.
  • More than 10,000 policemen have been deployed at the counting centres. Three separate entry gates have been made at each counting centre for counting staff, counting agents and EVM machines.

Slips from five randomly selected VVPATs will be matched in the presence of counting agents.

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said that media centres have been set up at each counting centre for the convenience of mediapersons.

Apart from it, a separate media centre has been established at the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)’s office in Chandigarh. He mentioned that despite the heatwave, people actively exercised their franchise.

The voter turnout in Haryana was recorded at 64.8 per cent. The CEO expressed gratitude to the voters of the state for it.

Agarwal stated that all necessary preparations have been completed to ensure the counting process is carried out efficiently and peacefully. The Election Commission of India has appointed counting observers at all the counting centres to monitor the counting process.

He informed that for any information or complaints related to the counting, one can contact toll-free number 0172-1950, the control room telephone 0172-2701362, or email at [email protected].

Agarwal emphasised that every official, clerk, agent, or other persons involved in recording or counting votes must maintain the confidentiality of voting.

Violating this is considered a crime under Section 128 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which can result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

He said that no official connected with the conduct of elections shall perform any act that furthers the prospects of any candidate’s election. Violations are punishable under Section 129 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, with imprisonment for up to six months, a fine, or both. Any person who, without reasonable cause, breaches official duty in connection with an election will be liable for a fine of up to Rs 500 under Section 134 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Agarwal further stated that any person in the service of the government acting as an election agent, polling agent or counting agent of a candidate is subject to penalties under Section 134A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, including imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both. He has reiterated the importance of adherence to these guidelines to ensure a fair and transparent counting process.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

2
Punjab

Contempt proceedings against IAS officer

3
Diaspora

23-year-old Indian student goes missing in US state of California

4
Haryana

IAS couple’s 27-year-old daughter jumps off 10th floor in south Mumbai; suicide note found

5
India

Former BrahMos Aerospace engineer gets life imprisonment under Official Secrets Act for leaking info to Pakistan’s ISI

6
Punjab

Minister Anmol to wed on June 16

7
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Speaker accepts resignations of 3 Independent MLAs

8
Punjab

Punjab youth found murdered in Philippines’ Manila

9
India

Air Canada announces expansion of its flight network to India by increasing seat capacity

10
Trending

On camera, man dies soon after smashing a six in match near Mumbai's Mira Road

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

D-Day today: BJP eyes record 3rd win; INDIA bloc hopes to halt Modi

D-Day today: BJP eyes record 3rd win; INDIA bloc hopes to halt Modi

PM to equal Nehru’s tally of three consecutive terms if NDA ...

Exit polls drive Sensex up 3%, investors richer by ~13.7L cr

Exit polls drive Sensex up 3%, investors richer by Rs 13.7L cr

‘Fake narratives, there’s a pattern’: CEC slams those questioning turnout data

‘Fake narratives, there’s a pattern’: CEC slams those questioning turnout data

Dares opposition parties to give proof of attempts to influe...

Banking on own assessment, all Punjab parties sure of good show

Banking on own assessment, all Punjab parties sure of good show

Congress keeps hope, Sukhu says 2022 exit polls were off mark

Congress keeps hope, Sukhu says 2022 exit polls were off mark


Cities

View All

Seeing lowest turnout, Amritsar no cakewalk for Congress this time

Seeing lowest turnout, Amritsar no cakewalk for Congress this time

Celebrations to be low key if candidate wins: Parties

A village of migrants, Kullian has 1,271 registered voters

Amritsar-bound HRTC bus gutted in fire after tyre burst

Couple dies in mishap, close shave for son

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Stage set for counting today

Stage set for counting today

BJP, Congress gear up for celebrations

Anti-party activities : Congress expels 5 loyalists of ex-MP Bansal for 6 years

Section 144 imposed around counting centres in Panchkula

All set for counting in Mohali district: DEO

Ahead of results, visits to temples, counting centres mark the day

Ahead of results, visits to temples, counting centres mark the day

Security tightened, 7,000 police personnel on duty in Delhi

Sure about 3rd term for Modi, BJP prepares for counting day

Delhi L-G forwards Raaj Kumar Anand’s resignation to President

Fire breaks out in Taj Express at Sarita Vihar in New Delhi, no casualties

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

Urban areas lead in voter turnout in Jalandhar

Discounts, incentives fail to draw electorate in Jalandhar

Open House: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

2 arrested for bribing voters

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A held in Ludhiana

10 FIRs filed for poll code violations

Major fire breaks out in hardware store in Ludhiana

Collision between goods trains at New Sirhind railway station hits rail services

Power engineers object to poll duty

Power engineers object to poll duty

Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu