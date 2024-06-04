3-tier security, 91 counting centres in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

The counting of votes for General Election 2024 and Karnal Assembly byelection will begin on Tuesday at 8 am.

A total of 91 counting centres have been set up across the state.

The counting of postal ballots at the Returning Officer’s counting centre will begin before the EVM counting.

10,000 cops on duty There will be three-tier security arrangements around 91 counting centres in the state.

Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel will be deployed at the first level. Haryana Armed Police or IRB personnel will be deployed at the second level and district police personnel will be deployed at the third level.

More than 10,000 policemen have been deployed at the counting centres. Three separate entry gates have been made at each counting centre for counting staff, counting agents and EVM machines.

Slips from five randomly selected VVPATs will be matched in the presence of counting agents.

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said that media centres have been set up at each counting centre for the convenience of mediapersons.

Apart from it, a separate media centre has been established at the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)’s office in Chandigarh. He mentioned that despite the heatwave, people actively exercised their franchise.

The voter turnout in Haryana was recorded at 64.8 per cent. The CEO expressed gratitude to the voters of the state for it.

Agarwal stated that all necessary preparations have been completed to ensure the counting process is carried out efficiently and peacefully. The Election Commission of India has appointed counting observers at all the counting centres to monitor the counting process.

He informed that for any information or complaints related to the counting, one can contact toll-free number 0172-1950, the control room telephone 0172-2701362, or email at [email protected].

Agarwal emphasised that every official, clerk, agent, or other persons involved in recording or counting votes must maintain the confidentiality of voting.

Violating this is considered a crime under Section 128 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which can result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

He said that no official connected with the conduct of elections shall perform any act that furthers the prospects of any candidate’s election. Violations are punishable under Section 129 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, with imprisonment for up to six months, a fine, or both. Any person who, without reasonable cause, breaches official duty in connection with an election will be liable for a fine of up to Rs 500 under Section 134 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Agarwal further stated that any person in the service of the government acting as an election agent, polling agent or counting agent of a candidate is subject to penalties under Section 134A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, including imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both. He has reiterated the importance of adherence to these guidelines to ensure a fair and transparent counting process.

