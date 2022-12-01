3 UHBVN staffers face action for faulty power bill in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, November 30

A-65-years-old-elderly woman living alone in a 60sq m house in Sant Nagar here was shocked on seeing a hefty electricity bill of Rs 21.86 lakh in 2019. The elderly woman has been running from pillar to post of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) for over three years for getting her bill corrected.

Meter replaced in 2019, updated in 2022 The meter of the consumer was replaced in 2019, but was updated in July 2022. The sundry item was not prepared by another official, that’s why a wrong electricity bill was issued to the consumer. DS Chhikkara, SE, UHBVN

She protested against the UHBVN in a unique way by beating drums and distributing sweets to officials on Tuesday.After that, DS Chhikkara, Superintending Engineer (SE), UHBVN, swung into action and directed officials to correct the bill of the elderly woman and a chargesheet was served on three employees, including a Junior Engineer (JE), a lineman and a clerk, posted in the city division after they were found to be at fault. Suman said she was living alone in the house. She was shocked after receiving a hefty electricity bill in 2019. Mukesh Sharma, son of Suman Devi, said after getting that hefty bill they approached the UHBVN officials for the correction of the bill, but to no avail.

“My mother is living alone in the house and she does not have any extra electrical appliances,” he said. The officials at the UHBVN harassed them for more than three years. Today, some officials of the UHBVN approached him and told him that the electricity bill had been corrected and now they had to pay only Rs 38,502, Sharma said. Chhikkara said a chargesheet had been served on the three employees who had not prepared or updated the record within time and they were found to be at fault.