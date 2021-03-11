3 women among 5 nabbed for ‘honey trap’ in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 16

The CIA-3 unit of the district police has arrested five persons, including three women, for allegedly honey-trapping a youth and demanding Rs 4 lakh from him.

The accused have been identified as Ankit, his wife, Imran and his wife and one another woman of Panipat city. The police have also recovered Rs 25,000 from the accused.

The police produced the accused in a court, which sent the three women to judicial custody and the men to two-day remand.

Inspector Ankit, CIA-3 incharge, said a youth of the Tehsil Camp in his complaint to the Model Town police on May 14 said he was acquainted with a woman for the past three years following which they had physical relations. The woman took Rs 65,000 from him. Later, she gave his number to her friend, who then started calling him and chatting with him on WhatsApp regularly. The second woman called the youth to her home in the Kachha Camp area on May 13 and they had physical relations there. But the first woman along with her husband, one more friend and his wife came there, made their objectionable videos and thrashed the youth.

The complainant alleged the accused snatched four ATM cards, RC of his car, Aadhaar card and Rs 20,000 from him and demanded Rs 4 lakh or they would frame him in a fake rape case. Meanwhile, the husband of the first woman transferred Rs 93,000 from his mobile phone through the QR code.

Following his complaint, the Model Town police registered a case under Sections 379A, 384 and 389 of the IPC. SP Shashank Kumar Sawan handed over the case to the CIA-3 unit and directed to nab the accused.