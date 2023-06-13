3 women digging a pond in Gurugram's Pataudi die as mound of mud falls on them

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, June 13
Three women digging a pond under the MNREGA scheme died at Pataudi following a mudslide at the site.
Eight women were digging when a mound of 5-ft mud fell on them.
While seven of them were buried in it, one managed to save herself. She raised an alarm and locals and rescue teams reached the spot and pulled the women out. They were rushed to a nearby hospital. Three were declared brought dead, three seriously injured were referred to civil hospital, Gurugram, while one is being treated at Pataudi.
The deceased have been identified as Billo, Kola and Priyanka. The preliminary investigation revealed that all eight women had sat together for a break when the accident happened.
“We rushed them to hospital where three of them were declared brought dead. The investigation revealed that they had dug the mound from bottom destabilising it so it fell on them. We are speaking to the one who managed to save herself. The three seriously injured have been sent to Gurugram hospital. Their families are being informed,” said Pataudi SDM Sandeep Aggarwal.
The Gurugram DC has marked an inquiry into the matter.
