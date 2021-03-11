3 workers die in Faridabad factory fire, owner booked

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 21

Three workers died in a fire incident at a factory near Anangpur dairy area in sector 37 here today.

Identified as Sunil (23), Ankit (23) and Satbir (26), the victims were inside the factory at that time. They were engaged in manufacturing of batteries of various sizes. They were residents of Lal Kuan locality in Delhi.

The three deceased Ankit, Satbir and Sunil.

It is reported that these workers hid themselves in a toilet inside the factory after the fire erupted due to a blast caused by a battery at around 11 am today. A total of four workers were inside the factory premises when fire broke out.

While the three were found dead due to suffocation caused by the fire, one other worker, Pintu, managed to come out as soon as fire engulfed the premises.

The bodies were taken out after about two and a half hours by the Fire Department whose tenders reached the spot at around 11.45 am, it is reported. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The police have filed a case against Ajay Gupta, the owner of the factory, for culpable homicide. A total of 23 workers have been employed in the factory, it is revealed. The police have launched a probe into the incident. The factory is reported to be functioning in a non-conforming zone.