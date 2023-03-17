 3 years on, crop insurance claims of 24,000 farmers yet to be settled : The Tribune India

3 years on, crop insurance claims of 24,000 farmers yet to be settled

Change of IFSC code of branches after banks’ merger led to failure of NEFT processing

3 years on, crop insurance claims of 24,000 farmers yet to be settled


Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 16

Crop insurance claims worth around Rs 54 crore of 24,005 state farmers have accumulated with the banks for the past three years as the amount hasn’t been transferred into their accounts.

“The crop insurance firms have released the claim amounts but these got stuck with the banks. The transaction of insurance claim was aborted as the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system rejected the process for many bank accounts,” an official of the Agricultural Department said.

List released

  • The Agriculture Department has released and uploaded the list of such farmers on its website and told them to approach its district offices with relevant documents
  • The department officials said the payments couldn't be transferred due to reasons like closed bank accounts and wrong IFSC code

Other department officials said the payments couldn’t be transferred due to reasons such as closed bank accounts, wrong IFSC code and other technical errors.

However, a number of farmers who had insured their crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY) in the past three years said they had been running from pillar to post with their bank details and other particulars for years. It emerged that the merger of 14 public sector banks in anchor banks like State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank and Canara Bank had resulted in the change of the IFSC code of bank branches, which was the key reason behind the non-payment of the claim amounts.

Agriculture Dept assisting farmers

We are assisting the farmers who are coming to the district office to get the claims. We furnish the updated details with the banks concerned for crediting the pending claims into the accounts of the farmers. —Babu Lal, Deputy Director, Agriculture Department, Sirsa

The department has now released and uploaded the list of these farmers on its website and asked them to approach its district offices with relevant documents for the disbursal of the amount.

A senior official of the Agriculture Department said a number of farmers had approached its district offices and the staff was trying to get the updated details of their bank accounts from the Reserve Bank of India.

A farmer, Mahender Singh of Shamsukh village in Hisar district said his compensation claim of about Rs 1 lakh of cotton crop was stuck since 2020 after Allahabad Bank was merged with the Indian bank. “I have submitted the bank account and new IFSC code three times, but haven’t got the amount,” he added.

Sirsa district has maximum number of such cases. As many as 8,090 farmers are waiting for the claim amount. Sumit of Jogiwala village in the district said he was yet to get a claim of Rs 27,000 for wheat crop failure two years ago. “I have closed my Kisan Credit Card but I still have a savings account in the same bank. I gave details to the bank and visited the branch in Chopta town twice as well as in the district office at Sirsa twice. But still the issue hasn’t been addressed,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Video: Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal stabbed at gym in US

2
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

3
Punjab

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

4
Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan devours missi roti, paneer at dhaba in Chandigarh, explores Punjab on autorickshaw

5
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi interview not conducted from any Punjab jail: DGP Gaurav Yadav

6
World

US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone in international airspace over Black Sea

7
J & K

Conman from Gujarat posing as 'Additional Director in PMO' arrested in Kashmir

8
Nation

'Is Jairam your nanny': BJP's swipe at Rahul Gandhi's slip; 'We don't use teleprompters', counters Cong gen secy

9
Nation

2 pilots killed as Army chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

10
Nation

If Indian democracy was functioning, I'd be allowed to speak in Parliament today: Rahul on BJP attacks

Don't Miss

View All
'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park
Diaspora

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Top News

Face-off persists as govt demands apology, Rahul insists he be heard

Face-off persists as govt demands apology, Rahul insists he be heard

Karnataka polls on mind, BJP may keep issue on boil

Karnataka polls on mind, BJP may keep issue on boil

Army copter crashes in Arunachal, 2 dead

Army copter crashes in Arunachal, 2 dead

Garcetti new US envoy, India looks to taking forward multifaceted ties

Garcetti new US envoy, India looks to taking forward multifaceted ties

More trouble for Sisodia, named in ‘snooping’ case

More trouble for Sisodia, named in 'snooping' case

Faces charges of forgery, criminal breach of trust


Cities

View All

400 more policemen to manage traffic in holy city

400 more policemen to manage traffic in holy city

Snag leads to electricity outage on Heritage Street

Y20 consultation summit puts focus on AI-based research & sustainable farming

Start-up exhibition grabbing eyeballs

Jee aaya nu G20 delegates

Pb, Hry, UT give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

Pb, Hry, UT give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

Built Deep Complex road, locals deserve ‘chhittar’ if they still don’t vote for me: MP

Work on potholed Zirakpur road begins

Firm to get only 25% of parking lots until smart features implemented

P’kula prepares for G20 delegates’ visit on Mar 31

Alternative road to decongest Delhi to be ready by October, says Gadkari

Alternative road to decongest Delhi to be ready by October, says Gadkari

Bhalswa landfill site to be cleared by March ’24: Kejriwal

2 members of Irani gang held

Man opens fire at neighbour after losing case, held

Delhi Police arrest 9 for duping over 100 youths on pretext of offering them jobs in private airlines

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

Man hacks friend to death, nabbed

Patwari lands in VB net for graft

Jalandhar bypoll: Poaching fear again haunts Congress leaders

BSP's show of strength at Jalandhar

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Lack of safety arrangements caused casualties: Officials

Self-styled godman gets 20-year jail for sexually exploiting girl in Ludhiana

Sarpanch among five booked on extortion charge

15 injured as Safari, mini-truck collide in Samrala

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

Varsity students, staff continue stir over grant

‘Faculty, admn to blame for Pbi varsity’s financial crisis’

Police drive against anti-social elements

Kisan Mela witnesses heavy footfall at Rauni