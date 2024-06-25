3 years on, Murthal varsity swimming pool awaits nod as probe still underway

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, June 24

The swimming pool at the Deen Bandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST), which was constructed at a cost of Rs 5.50 crore, is still waiting to get functional. The file of its completion is getting passed on from one committee to another, after a complaint lodged by an RTI activist for the last three years now.

As per information, the swimming pool was under construction near Gate Number 1 of the DCRUST with an estimated cost of Rs 5.50 crore, which were received from the UGC Grant and the state government for the students and staff members of the DCRUST.

The swimming pool was completed three years ago, but it isn’t functional so far. Due to this, the students, teaching and non-teaching staff members were forced to go outside for swimming. Now, the pool tiles have started to get damaged, the equipment installed are getting out of warranty and other materials are gathering rust, said an official.

As per the sources, RTI activist PP Kapoor had filed a complaint of embezzlement of government funds in the installation of filters and other materials in the swimming pool, constructed in the university.

Kapoor had alleged that as per the condition mentioned in the tender agreement, three filters of Pragya Model 2000mm diameter, bearing a cost of Rs 10,82,174 per filter, to be installed in the swimming pool. However, the filters were not installed as per the specification mentioned in the tender agreement. As per the available information, some other filters at a cost of Rs 3.20 lakh per filter were found to be installed, the complainant said.

Following the complaint, the then V-C appointed an inquiry committee headed by Dr Surender Dahiya and the committee had deposited its report to the V-C in which the committee gave clean chit to the contractor as well as officials of the engineering wing. Now, another committee has been formed by the V-C.

Soon, the inquiry would be concluded and the swimming pool would be made functional for students and staff members, according to an official.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sonepat