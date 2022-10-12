 3 years on, principals told to pay for sanitary napkin disposal machines : The Tribune India

3 years on, principals told to pay for sanitary napkin disposal machines

Teachers’ body claims machines were donated

A sanitary napkin incinerator machine at a government college. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, October 11

The Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) has directed the principals of 24 government colleges in nine districts — Karnal, Jind, Panipat, Kaithal, Bhiwani, Ambala, Sonepat, Yamunanagar and Panchkula — to make payment for the sanitary napkin incinerator machines installed in their colleges over three years ago.

DHE forcing colleges to pay

The machines were donated by the DHE and the same was mentioned on the delivery challan sent to the colleges. It is ridiculous that the DHE is now forcing the colleges to pay the bill for the donated items after three years. Dr Amit Chaudhary, Prez, College Teachers’ Assn

In a letter sent to college principals, the DHE stated: “HLL Lifecare Limited had installed four incinerator machines in their colleges between June 13 and August 2, 2019, for which a payment of Rs 1,29,752 (Rs 32,438 for each machine) is pending. The payment for the same has to be made to the firm from either computer funds or the RK Fund of the colleges. A compliance report in this respect should also be also sent to the office.”

Sources said 96 such machines, four each in 24 colleges, were set up to dispose sanitary napkins in an environment-friendly method by burning the pads and converting these into ash.

Raising questions over the move, the Haryana Government College Teachers’ Association (HGCTA) claimed the machines were donated by the DHE at that time and the same was mentioned on the delivery challan sent to the colleges.

“It is ridiculous that the DHE is forcing the colleges to pay the bills for the donated items after three years. How can payment be sought for donated items? It should be inquired by the higher authorities,” said Dr Amit Chaudhary, president, HGCTA.

A college principal said the machines were provided to his college against zero payment and it was also mentioned in the bill that the machines had been donated by the DHE.

“The delivery challan was issued by another firm, but our college is now being asked to make payment to a different firm. I have sought a clarification from the DHE,” he added.

Rajeev Rattan, Director-General (Higher Education), said everything was being done as per the procedure. “If something has been delayed due to office procedures, does it mean that payment should not be made?” he added.

The DG clarified that HLL Lifecare Limited had given the installation work to a firm which wrongly issued the bill to the principals. “Now, HLL Lifecare Limited has issued a bill to get payment for the machines,” Rattan said, adding that that no machine was donated.

