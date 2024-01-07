3 youths held on charge of robbing shopkeeper

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 6

The Gurugram police have arrested three youths for allegedly robbing the owner of an online money transfer and communication shop.

The police have recovered Rs 30,700 cash and a scooter from their possession. The police said all the three accused were drug addicts and had committed the robbery to buy drugs.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ashutosh Kataria (alias Ashu), resident of Ashok Vihar, Ekant (alias Chunnu), resident of Daultabad, and Nitin (alias Neetu), resident of Jai Vihar, Gurugram.

The police said that on January 2, two youths entered the shop, located near Moji Wala Kuan in Gurugram district, and stole some cash from the shop. They fled with their accomplice, who was waiting outside the shop on a two-wheeler. An FIR has been registered in this regard at the Sector 5 police station.

“Ashutosh had previously been booked in two criminal cases. The stolen money and scooty has been recovered from their possession while further investigation is underway,” ACP (crime) Varun Dahiya said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram