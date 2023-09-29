3-yr extension for K’shetra University VC

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra September 28

Prof Som Nath Sachdeva’s term as the Vice-Chancellor of Kurukshetra University (KU) has been extended for an additional three years. The decision was taken by Haryana Governor and KU Chancellor Bandaru Dattatreya in accordance with the KU Act, 1986, granting the extension effective from November 10.

A KU spokesman said, “During Prof Som Nath’s productive tenure since November 10, 2020, the university achieved remarkable milestones. These include the implementation of NEP 2020 at the undergraduate level across the campus and in all its affiliated colleges, the introduction of the KG to PG scheme, the establishment of the International Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies, the signing of 11 MoUs with international universities, the launch of 19 online programmes and the initiation of various academic and research programmes.”

