30 illegal constructions razed in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 20

A team of the DTP (Enforcement) removed around 30 unauthorised commercial constructions from the main dividing road of sectors 78 and 79 in the revenue area of Bhatola village in the outer limits of the city today.

The police dispersed a mob of 30 to 40 persons who resorted to stone throwing in an attempt to disrupt the demolition drive. No one was injured in the incident. No complaint has been lodged so far in this connection.

Claiming that the demolition drive was against the illegal commercial constructions which included around 25 shops, a tin shed and five boundary walls, DTP (E) Rajender Sharma said the drive continued despite a minor protest in the form of stone pelting by some persons. He said while a team of cops had been posted at the spot at the time of the demolition, additional police force was requisitioned which ensured the completion of the drive in a smooth manner.

He said the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse some persons who attempted to stop the drive. The drive continued for more than an hour after the protest which came to an end in 10 minutes after the police action. Besides the DTP, the police team was headed by ACP, Central Police station.

