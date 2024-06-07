‘30% work on Greenfield Eastern Bypass complete’

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 6

The construction work on the Greenfield Eastern Bypass and the third phase of the Western Bypass, crucial components of the Outer Ring Road project under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, has picked up pace.

This project, a key initiative of former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, aims at alleviating traffic congestion in the city and on NH-44, along with enhancing the connectivity on state highways, including Karnal-Indri, Karnal-Kunjpura, and Karnal-Meerut roads.

The work on all major interchange points where the bypass intersects NH-44, such as the NH-709A interchange near Shekhpura and the Kutail interchange, is underway. Simultaneously, earth-filling and road construction activities are progressing.

As per the authorities associated with the project said nearly 30 per cent of the work had been completed and they had expedited it keeping in view the monsoon. They claimed that the project would be completed by June 2025.

“Nearly 30 per cent of the work has been completed. We are hopeful that the project will be completed before the deadline,” said Ravinder Dhiman, GM of the Karnal Ring Road project.

A senior NHAI official mentioned that a team recently visited the site to review the progress and expressed satisfaction with the ongoing work. The project comprises two main components — the Greenfield Eastern Bypass, extending between Shamgarh and Bastara toll plaza, and the third phase of the Greenfield Western Bypass, stretching from Bastara toll to Samalkha village near Munak Road. The total length of the project is approximately 34.5 km and the total estimated cost is around Rs 1,700 crore, including the land acquisition.

Former Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, laid the foundation stone for this six-lane project on June 20, 2023.

The bypass will have 15 vehicular and light vehicle underpasses, one railway overbridge, three major bridges, eight minor bridges, two intersections on NH-44, and six flyovers —two on NH-44 and one each on Karnal-Indri Road (State Highway-7), Karnal-Kunjpura Road (State Highway-8), Karnal-Meerut Road (NH-709A), and near Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University of Health Sciences in Kutail village. It passes through various villages, including Dadupur, Jhanjhari, Kurali, Darar, Salaru, Taprana, Danialpur, Newal, Kunjpura, Subri, Chhapara Khera, Sohana, Sheikhpura, Ranwar, Ganogarhi, Kutail, Unchasamana, Kharkali, Jhinwerheri, and Bijna.

