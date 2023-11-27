30-yr-old found dead in fields

Yamuanagar, November 26
An unidentified man of around 30 years of age was found dead in agricultural fields at Ishopur village in Yamunanagar district today. The police said it was a suspected case of murder.
Sadar police station SHO Joginder Singh said the body of an unidentified youth was found lying in the fields of a farmer. There were injury marks on the head, indicating a murder.
The body had been kept at the Civil Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.
