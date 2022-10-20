300 players honoured at Kurukshetra varsity

Kurukshetra, October 19

The Vice-Chancellor of Kurukshetra University (KU), Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, while addressing the annual sports prize distribution ceremony today on campus said, “The KU is one of the best universities in the country in the field of education and sports. It is a matter of great pride for the state that the university is producing national- and international-level players.” About 300 players who won positions in inter-university competitions in 2021-22 and Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2021 were honoured with cash prizes.

Prof Som said the university had always been setting new standards in sports by staying in the top four positions in All-India Inter-University competitions in the last 12 years. The KU brought 39 medals and maintained the seventh rank in KIUG, he added.

“The sports department has made noteworthy achievements and secured first, second and third positions in 45 competitions this year. Sachin Gupta set a new record in the KIUG by winning three gold medals in recurve archery. The volleyball men’s team of KU won the North Zone championship for the 17th time and secured an all-India second position. KU aims to win the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy,” said Nath.

Five alumni players of the university, who had led the Indian hockey team in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, were also honoured with cash prizes at the occasion.