300 schools in Haryana closed since 2014: Cong MP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda today hit out at the BJP-JJP government over the rationalisation policy of merging schools to tide over the shortage of teachers.

He alleged the government intended to abolish about 20,000 posts of teacher.

Addressing a press conference, he said as per RTI information, the BJP government had opened only eight new schools, while 301 had been closed since 2014. “Only 463 schools have been upgraded since 2014. During the Congress regime, 1,313 schools were upgraded,” he claimed.

“It appears that after taking record debt, various departments are facing the brunt. There is hardly any new recruitment in the Education Department. The entire state has stood up against the rationalisation policy. Both teachers and students are on the streets,” he said.

For rationalisation, villages have been taken as units. “There are villages with 20,000 population. Will one school be sufficient for every village?” he said.

“The government is hell bent on destroying school education. On the other hand, every previous government has contributed to opening new schools,” he said.

During the press conference, former Kalayat MLA Banarsi Dass Valmiki joined the Congress. Various office-bearers of the BJP and AAP from Adampur also joined the party.

On naming a candidate for the Adampur bypoll, he said, “Any Congress worker is capable of winning the election... Kuldeep Bishnoi should clarify whether he will contest or his son.”