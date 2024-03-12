Panipat: 300 take part in 2-day techno cultural fest

Tribune News Service

Panipat, March 11

A two-day techno cultural fest, PRISMA 2K24, concluded at SRM University in Rajiv Gandhi Education City

on Sunday.

On the first day, the event was presided over by Prof

Dr Paramjeet Singh Jaswal, Vice-Chancellor, SRM University, who welcomed the guests and participants from various universities. The Vice-Chancellor highlighted the history of PRISMA.

During the event, a total of 300 students from 41 universities and colleges participated in 29 competitions. They showcased their talent in art activities, street plays, modelling and band concerts. Events such as Taser Hunt, solo dance, fashion show and solo singing group competitions took the centre stage.

Swarnim from Ashoka University won the solo singing competition, while Sarvagya Sharma won the dance contest and Shweta excelled in the acting competition. Rajdhani College, Delhi, won the nukkad natak. Ronin was declared as Mr Prisma, while Aayushi Manocha won the title of Ms Prisma.

The Vice-Chancellor said participation in such cultural literary activities helps in personality development. This year, the theme of the event was environment protection.

