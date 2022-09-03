304 kg ganja worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, September 2

The district police seized ganja patti (narcotics) worth Rs 50 lakh this morning. One person was arrested.

Police officials said the seizure was made during a special checking of a truck coming from UP on the basis of inputs that a vehicle was carrying narcotics. SP Rajesh Duggal said a team led by ASI Satpal stopped the truck near the Manpur crossing near Bahin village for checking. He said the truck was found to have 19 bags of ganja patti hidden in the cotton bales carried in the truck. The value of ganja weighing around 304 kg is around Rs 50 lakh in the market, it is reported.

Starting from Tamil Nadu via Andhra Pradesh it was moving towards Nuh district. He said the accused identified as Shokeen, a resident of Pemakhera village of Nuh district, who was driving the truck, had told the police that while the cotton was loaded in Tamil Nadu, the ganja bags were taken from a place known as Andanki in Andhra Pradesh. While a case under the NDPS Act has been registered and police remand has been sought of the accused for further investigation about the network. The SP has announced commendation certificates and cash rewards for the cops.

