309 kg ganja seized, 3 held

Jhajjar, September 15
With the arrest of three persons, the police claimed to have busted a racket of drug smugglers. It seized 60 packets of ganja weighing 309 kg, from a tractor-trailer, near a dhaba on the Kalanaur road in Beri town, here today. DSP Naresh Kumar said, “The ganja was brought here from Nagpur and was being taken to Rohtak for supply via Narnaul, Charkhi Dadri and Kalanaur from Jaipur.” The accused have been identified as Rajbir, Ravinder and Sanjay of Rohtak, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate conducts fresh raids in Delhi liquor policy case
The searches are being conducted on premises linked to liquo...
UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
70 million pushed closer to starvation by the war in Ukraine
Sunil Jakhar to be part of BJP committee formed to probe West Bengal violence
The committee is headed by Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal