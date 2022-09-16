309 kg ganja seized, 3 held

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, September 15

With the arrest of three persons, the police claimed to have busted a racket of drug smugglers. It seized 60 packets of ganja weighing 309 kg, from a tractor-trailer, near a dhaba on the Kalanaur road in Beri town, here today. DSP Naresh Kumar said, “The ganja was brought here from Nagpur and was being taken to Rohtak for supply via Narnaul, Charkhi Dadri and Kalanaur from Jaipur.” The accused have been identified as Rajbir, Ravinder and Sanjay of Rohtak, he added.

