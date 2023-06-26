31 held under NDPS Act

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 25

The Kurukshetra police has arrested 31 people after registering 19 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act over the past 25 days under its special drive against drug menace.

According to the police, around 95 kg churapost, 7 kg opium, over 2kg ganja, 54 gm charas and 12 gm heroin have been recovered during the special drive.

Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria said: “A special drive is being conducted in the district against the drug menace and our teams have made good recoveries in commercial quantity. Efforts are being made by the police to break the nexus of drug paddlers. Awareness camps are also being organised to make people aware of the ill-effects of the drugs.”

As per the data, in the first five months of the current year, the police have arrested 158 people after registering 101 cases under the NDPSAct . During this period, around 8 quintal churapost, over 18 kg opium, over 39 kg ganja, around 2 kg charas, 306 gm smack and over 331 gm heroin have been recovered.