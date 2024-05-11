31 to contest from Kurukshetra, maximum since 1977

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, May 10

After the completion of the nomination and withdrawal process, 31 candidates are left in the fray from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. This is the maximum number of candidates in the fray in Kurukshetra for the Lok Sabha polls since 1977. It was back in 1989, when maximum 28 candidates had contested from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat.

Rising political awareness Rising political awareness, aspirations and understanding are some of the reasons behind the rise in the number of candidates in the elections. — Dr Kushal Pal, Political Analyst and principal of IGN College, Ladwa

The constituency witnessed its first election in 1977 with eight candidates in the fray which was won by Raghbir Singh Virk of the Bhartiya Lok Dal, while in 1980, 15 candidates contested and the seat was won by Manohar Lal Saini of the Janta Party (S).

In 1984, 20 candidates were in the fray and the seat was won by Harpal Singh of the Indian National Congress. It was in 1989, when maximum 28 candidates contested and the seat was won by Gurdial Singh Saini of Janta Dal. However, in the next election in 1991, just 14 candidates contested and Tara Singh of Indian National Congress won the seat.

In 1996, again more people came out to test their luck from the seat and 26 candidates contested the election and the seat was won by OP Jindal of the Haryana Vikas Party. In 1998, just 11 candidates were in the fray and Kailasho Devi on the ticket of Haryana Lok Dal (Rashtryia), won the election and also became the first woman Member of Parliament from the constituency by defeating Congress candidate and then she retained her office in 1999 elections by defeating Om Prakash Jindal of the Congress, which she contested on the ticket of the INLD. Only eight candidates were in the fray in 1999.

In 2004, from the Kurukshetra seat, 15 candidates contested the election and it was Congress candidate Naveen Jindal who won the election and retained the seat in 2009 election in which 14 candidates contested.

In the 2014 elections, 22 candidates including 13 candidates from different political parties, and nine Independent candidates contested and the election was won by BJP candidate Raj Kumar Saini, while in the 2019 elections, 24 candidates tested their fates and the seat was won by BJP candidate Nayab Singh Saini.

Continuing the uptrend, in the 2024 elections, 31 candidates, including 15 Independent candidates, are in the fray. Dr Kushal Pal, political analyst and principal of IGN College, Ladwa, said, “Sometimes local leaders also participate in the elections just to create an identity in the political circles and society. It also creates an opportunity for them to make space in regional and national-level parties. An uptrend is being witnessed in the candidates participating in the election and it may continue to increase.”v

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra #Lok Sabha