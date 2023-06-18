310 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Mahendragarh

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, June 17

The local police seized 310 boxes of illicit liquor near Jat Guwana toll plaza on the National Highway-152D in the district today.

Preliminary investigation into the case revealed that the consignment was being transported in an oil tanker from Punjab to Gujarat. The driver, identified as Dholaram, alias Bheema of Jalore (Rajasthan), has been nabbed.

SP Vikrant Bhushan said acting on a tip-off that illicit liquor was being smuggled, a search operation was conducted on the national highway.

“The oil tanker coming from Charkhi Dadri was stopped for checking. The boxes of liquor were hidden in a space created below the tanker by placing an iron plate. The driver failed to produce any transport permit during the checking,” the SP said. A case under the relevant Sections of the Excise Act had been registered against the driver, he added.