313-kg ganja seized in Nuh district

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 4

Under the ongoing anti-drug drive, the Haryana Police has arrested two accused under the NDPS Act after it recovered 313 kg ganja hidden inside a well in Nuh district.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ansar, a resident of village Golpuri district Nuh, and Mormal, a native of Khilluka village, Bharatpur district, Rajasthan. The police also recovered a container vehicle from the accused.

The police team got secret information that the arrested accused were engaged in the illegal trade of supplying ganja on a Rajasthan registration number container. After getting information, a barricade was established on the Nuh-Sohna road near the grain market gate and a Rajasthan registration number container coming from Firozpur Jhirka side was signaled to stop for checking. The vehicle was searched on the spot. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 200 bags filled with black ash.

When Ansar and Mormal were interrogated thoroughly, they confessed that both had brought ganja filled inside 10 bags in the vehicle and the same was hidden inside in a deep well near Sakras village, to evade arrest.

Taking both the accused along, the police team reached the village and recovered 3 quintals and 13 kg ganja from 10 bags inside the well. Both the accused will be taken on police remand for more in-depth interrogation. Further probe is underway.