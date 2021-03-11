313-kg ganja seized in Nuh district

Gurugram, May 4
Under the ongoing anti-drug drive, the Haryana Police has arrested two accused under the NDPS Act after it recovered 313 kg ganja hidden inside a well in Nuh district.
The arrested accused have been identified as Ansar, a resident of village Golpuri district Nuh, and Mormal, a native of Khilluka village, Bharatpur district, Rajasthan. The police also recovered a container vehicle from the accused.
The police team got secret information that the arrested accused were engaged in the illegal trade of supplying ganja on a Rajasthan registration number container. After getting information, a barricade was established on the Nuh-Sohna road near the grain market gate and a Rajasthan registration number container coming from Firozpur Jhirka side was signaled to stop for checking. The vehicle was searched on the spot. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 200 bags filled with black ash.
When Ansar and Mormal were interrogated thoroughly, they confessed that both had brought ganja filled inside 10 bags in the vehicle and the same was hidden inside in a deep well near Sakras village, to evade arrest.
Taking both the accused along, the police team reached the village and recovered 3 quintals and 13 kg ganja from 10 bags inside the well. Both the accused will be taken on police remand for more in-depth interrogation. Further probe is underway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO
India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness...
4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house
A country-made weapon, 31 cartridges, 6 mobile phones and 3 ...
NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources
All those above 18 years who have completed nine months afte...
J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43
Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are bein...
Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs
Vacancies in 25 govt departments have been advertised