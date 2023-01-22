32 buffaloes die in Gurugram, fodder supplier booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 21

In all, 32 buffaloes of a farmer died after allegedly consuming poisonous fodder. The farmer filed a complaint with the police against a Rajasthan-based company that supplied him fodder. An FIR was registered at the Sector 65 police station on Saturday, said the police.

According to the complaint filed by farmer Khemraj, a resident of Kadarpur village, he had 41 buffaloes that were kept on a plot near the Aravalli hills.

The farmer stated to the police that a Sawai Madhopur-based company in Rajasthan used to supply fodder for his buffaloes. The company supplied fodder two days ago that was mixed with some poisonous substance or chemical, the farmer stated.

“It was on January 17, as soon as buffaloes consumed fodder, they fainted. I informed the veterinary doctor but the buffaloes could not be saved. The doctor told me that some chemical was mixed in the fodder due to which buffaloes died. My loss runs into lakhs of rupees,” Khemraj further stated in his complaint.

An FIR was registered against the fodder supplier company under Section 429 of the IPC.