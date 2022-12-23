32% Palwal projects in limbo

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Palwal, December 22

As many as 88 out of the total of 271 announcements made by the Chief Minister (CM) for development in the district in the past eight years have failed to take off or lying incomplete, according to sources. Though 183 projects stand commissioned or completed as on December 21, 2022, it is claimed that work on another 45 projects is in progress, the authorities said.

While one of the projects launched way back in 2014 was yet to be completed as the work done was around 16.6 per cent only. Eighteen out of 101 projects announced in 2018 are still pending. Sixty six projects have reached the commissioned (completion) stage. The highest success rate of completion of projects was in 2017 when 10 out of total 13 projects were completed, according to

officials concerned.

In 2016 and 2018 the number of announcements made were 100 and 101, respectively. The completion rate was also 86.4 and 68.75 per cent, respectively, during these two years. In 2019 and 2021 none of the projects announced by the CM was completed. While work of one of the projects is claimed to be under progress, two other are still pending.

With 32 projects in the pending phase, another 11 projects announced in the past eight years are those, which have been declared as non-feasible as per the report prepared and submitted recently.

Describing shortage or non-release of funds or payments, lack of proper coordination and pandemic conditions as major reasons for the delay or slow pace of project works, the sources claimed frequent transfer of district officials had also added to the problem. Stadium and two railway overbridges (ROB) were among those projects that had been unusually delayed, said an official on condition of anonymity. “Work on various projects is being reviewed regularly and efforts are on to get these completed in the minimum possible time period,” said a senior district official.