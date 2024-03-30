32 teams in Sirsa to spread awareness on dengue, malaria

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 29

The district’s health department issued an alert regarding dengue and malaria. The department deployed 32 teams to raise awareness among people about both diseases.

These teams would be tasked with visiting houses and educating the residents of the district about dengue and malaria — their symptoms and methods of prevention.

Salient points of advisory 32 teams to go from door to door in district to spread awareness.

Special wards prepared for patients in CHs and PHCs.

60 beds in CHs will be reserved for dengue and malaria patients.

Gambusia fish to be introduced in village ponds.

Patients to get free diagnosis and treatment at CHs/PHCs for dengue and malaria.

Furthermore, to prevent the spread of these diseases, the health department will release Gambusia fish in village ponds. This fish helps eradicate mosquito larvae from water.

Notably, no cases of dengue or malaria have been reported at the district Civil Hospital (CH) so far.

The teams, formed to raise awareness among public, include medical officers, lab technicians and multi-purpose health workers (MPHW). They would also be conducting surveys and inspecting mosquito larvae in houses.

The alert also said that 60 beds in the CH were reserved for patients suffering with malaria and dengue so that they receive immediate treatment. Beds were also reserved for patients in all PHCs of the district, said the advisory.

The department will conduct free diagnosis and treatment for dengue and malaria patients in CH and PHC centres in villages. Patients will be provided all health-related facilities. Awareness campaigns will also be conducted at the patients’ homes.

Sirsa Civil Hospital Civil Surgeon Dr Mahendra Bhadu stated that measures were being taken in the district to prevent malaria and dengue. Continuous efforts were being made to raise awareness among public to prevent these diseases. Specials wards were designated for malaria and dengue patients. If anyone develops a fever, they are advised to immediately visit the nearest health centre or district CH for examination.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#dengue #Sirsa