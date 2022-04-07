Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, April 6

As many as 321 cases of copying, including 10 of impersonation, were registered during the secondary (academic/open school) exams across the state today.

As per an official statement issued here today, exams were cancelled at six centres and as many as 14 supervisors and a clerk were relieved for dereliction of duty.

Dr Jagbir Singh, chairman, Board of School Education, Haryana, and vice-chairman VP Yadav conducted a surprise inspection of the examination centres located at Lakhan Majra and Chidi in Rohtak district where seven cases of copying were registered.

Answer-key of today’s exam was found at Government Senior Secondary School Lakhan Majra-1 (B-1), following which the exam at that centre was cancelled.