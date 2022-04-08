33% Haryana farmers unable to register crops on portal

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, April 7

The procurement of wheat has started but 33 per cent farmers — who have not been able to get their crops registered on the merifasalmerabyora web-portal of the state government – have not been able to bring their produce to mandis for procurement.

The farmers alleged that there were technical errors in the portal when it had the facility of registration. As a result, they were unable to register on the portal which was open for registration till February 15.

The government has made registration on this portal mandatory for farmers to bring their produce to the mandi for procurement. Only those farmers who are registered on the portal are eligible to sell their produce in the mandis at the minimum support price, said an official.

#farmers #wheat procurement