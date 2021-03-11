33 per cent ortho patients at Rohtak-PGIMS deficient in vitamin D

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 16

More than 33 per cent of total patients coming to the Orthopedic OPD at Pt BD Sharma PGIMS here are deficient in vitamin D, with majority of them not exposing themselves to sun and using air conditioners besides eating junk food. The deficiency leads to osteomalacia (softening of bones) and other diseases in young age.

Orthopedic specialists concluded this after treating more than ten thousand patients at the PGIMS. They said that over 25 per cent of the patients came to the OPD with neck and back ache problems caused by improper sitting posture, while around 5 per cent patients were found suffering from osteomalacia in young age. Besides, patients complained of pain in shoulders and reported spine-related problems.

“As per our observations based on interaction with the patients, negligible exposure of skin to sunlight, limited outdoor activities and insufficient intake of protein such as milk, egg, etc., are the main reasons for vitamin D deficiency which leads to loss of bone density. It also causes spine issues, which were earlier found only in elderly ones but young ones too are now becoming its victim,” said Dr Pradeep Kamboj, Senior Professor and Unit Head, Orthopedics Department, PGIMS.

He maintained that the younger generation was falling prey to osteomalacia due to overuse of air conditioner and less physical activities. In this disease, the bones get weaker in early age and the risk of fractures in the bones also increases, Dr Kamboj said. The patient may also face issues in walking and sitting, he said. After the age of 60, the risk of bone fracture rises up to 80 per cent if the precautions are not taken, he added.

“The history of neck and back patients disclosed they came in the grip of the disease following their wrong body posture while working for long hours at offices, watching television, reading books and using mobile phones,” said Dr Kamboj, adding that more than 500 patients daily come to the Orthopedic OPD in the PGIMS.