33 youths get jobs in pvt sector

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 21

As many as 33 youths were given appointment letters by a private firm in Hisar. These youths had got registered for employment in the private sector during employment fairs organised in different areas of the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Ravindra Patil informed that under the Chief Minister Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, first and second-phase fairs have been organised in each block and municipal area of the district.

The youths who wanted to get employment in the private sector got themselves registered in the stalls put up by the Employment Department, said Divisional Employment Officer Sonal Goyal here today. —