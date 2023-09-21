345 farmers get incentive for not burning crop residue

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, September 20

The number of farmers getting incentive for not burning crop residue in 2022-23 has increased by more than 100 times as compared to last year.

As per official data, as many as 345 farmers have got an incentive of Rs 1,000 per acre for not burning crop residue on 2,244.7 acres of land during 2022-23. In 2021-22, only three farmers had got the said incentive for not burning crop residue on 100 acres of land.

“The incentive scheme is getting popular among the farmers with the increasing awareness about the hazards of burning crop residue and the ways and means in which it can be used to generate a handsome income,” said Dr Karam Chand, Deputy Director (Agriculture), Rohtak.

He said the panchayats of the villages, which reduce the burning of crop residue substantially, would also get an incentive.

#Rohtak