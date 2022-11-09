35 patrolling parties to keep vigil in Rohtak

Rohtak, November 8
The district police authorities have made elaborate arrangements for smooth and peaceful conduct of the local zila parishad and block samitis elections slated to be held in Rohtak on Wednesday.
Arms licences being cancelled
The process to cancel the arms licences of those residents who did not deposit their weapons with the respective police stations despite repeated announcements had begun, said Rohtak SP Udai Singh Meena.
“As many as 35 patrolling parties have been constituted to keep a strict vigil on anti-social elements and check the vehicles in their areas,” said Rohtak Superintendent of Police Udai Singh Meena, adding that each patrolling party has been assigned two-three villages or colonies. In case of any untoward incident, the patrolling parties would reach the polling centre/site within 5-10 minutes.
Meena said the process to cancel the arms licences of those residents who had not submitted their weapons despite repeated announcements had begun.
“We are keeping a close watch on the alleged distribution of money and liquor in the elections and strict legal action will be taken against those indulging in such acts,” he said.
The Superintendent of Police appealed to the local residents to inform the police if any person was trying to influence the polling process by such means. The identity of the informers would be kept confidential, he said.
