35-year-old stabbed to death, two nabbed

Kurukshetra, June 17

The police on Monday arrested two persons in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man, who was stabbed to death over a petty issue here last night. The deceased was identified as Rinku of Ganesh Colony. He used to work as a driver.

The accused were identified as Anshul and Dheeraj.

In his complaint to the police, Vipin, the brother of the deceased, said around 10.30 pm on Sunday, he came to know that Rinku had sustained a knife injury and was taken to LNJP Hospital.

“At the hospital, I met Rinku’s friends Rohit, Ajay and Pankaj. They told me that they were with Rinku at a juice corner when Anshul reached there. Anshul complained that Rinku took his parents to Haridwar without him. Thereafter, a verbal spat broke out between them,” Vipin told the police.

“Meanwhile, several people, including Ajay Rana, Dheeraj and Ravi, reached there and started beating up Rinku and Pankaj. After that, Anshul gave a knife to Dheeraj. Anshul, along with Ajay, Ravi and others, held Rinku and Dheeraj stabbed him near his right shoulder, leaving him unconscious. After the incident, they managed to flee the spot,” the complainant said.

He said Rinku was declared brought dead at the hospital.

A case under Sections 148, 149, 302, and 323 of the IPC was registered against several persons, including Dheeraj, Anshul, Ajay Rana and Ravi, at the Thanesar Sadar police station. The accused will be produced in court on Tuesday.

