35-yr-old falls from moving train, dies

Tribune News Service

Palwal, June 11

A 35-year-old man died after he fell from a moving train near Asaoti railway station in the district.

The victim, identified as Deepak Verma, was a mason by profession. He had taken the train from New Delhi to Bhopal, where he was to attend a family function.

According to the railway police sources, his body was found on the track near Devli village railway crossing on Monday. He is suspected to have fallen on the side of the track after slipping from the train’s exit door.

The incident, which came to the notice of a gangman, was brought to the notice of the railway police, who shifted the body to the civil hospital for postmortem.

Documents and the phone recovered from his pocket revealed that he was working as a mason in Sant Nagar locality of Burari in Delhi and was on his way to attend a function at Bhopal the next day. The body of the victim has been handed over to the kin after the postmortem, said a police official.

#Palwal