35-yr-old man arrested for raping minor in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 25

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl, the police said on Monday. The accused was produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody.

The accused has been identified as Satyender Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh who lived with his family in a colony in a colony near Sector 15 part-2. The girl, who is also a native of Uttar Pradesh, lives in his neighbourhood and called the accused ‘mama’, the police added.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the incident took place on Saturday when she and her husband were at work and her two daughters were at home.

“My six-year-old daughter went to Satyender’s room where he was alone and watching some obscene video on his mobile. He locked the room and raped my daughter. He also threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident,” the victim’s mother said in her complaint.

The mother came to know about the incident after she asked her daughter on suspecting something wrong.

The police took the girl to the civil hospital for a medical examination where the doctors confirmed the rape, the police said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under the POCSO Act.

