35th Surajkund Crafts Mela concludes

Tribune News Service

Surajkund (F’bad) April 4

The 35th edition of the International Crafts Mela, which was held here after a break of two years came to an end this evening in a traditional manner. This was the first time in the history of this event that the duration of the mela had been extended to 17 days and was held at a delayed schedule due to the impact of the Covid pandemic this year.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, said Surajkund international handicrafts fair had not only promoted India’s civilisation, culture and heritage, but also worked to unite the whole world. For this, the state government deserves appreciation. He further said the fair was due to gain more popularity worldwide in the coming years. He said the Tourism Department had been trying to present the picture of “Incredible India” in front of the world. Claiming as the fair has the essence of antiquity and modernity, it also had the amalgamation of tradition and culture with participation of artisans and craftspersons from across the borders. He gave away awards to 26 craftsmen under categories of Kala Mani, Kala Nidhi and Kalashri set up by the organisers. The winners were judged by a jury for their unique crafts showcased during the Mela. —