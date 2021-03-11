36 electricity meters on one pole in Karnal

The Power Corporation has installed as many as 36 electricity meters on a single pole in Karnal city, which is against the norms. Installation of this many meters on a single pole is dangerous as in case of sparking all the meters can be damaged, causing loss to nearby shops.

Rajesh Sharma, Karnal

Road dug up, construction left midway

The residents of Ward 9 of the city are facing inconvenience as work on an under construction road has been left midway. The road, connecting Sanoli road and Kutani road, is only 50 meter away from the Karnal MP’s office. It was dug up around one-and-a-half months ago. Some people have also sustained injuries as they fell down due to the battered road.

Deepak, Sanoli Road, Panipat

Road dotted with potholes irks commuters

The congested road connecting Sector 24 to Samaypur Chungi in Sector 25 and then going towards Sohna from Ballabgarh has become one of the most unsafe roads in the city. The road is dotted with potholes as deep as 2.5 feet and five feet long. The potholes not only cause traffic snarls but also mishaps. Although several complaints have been lodged with the Municipal Corporation, action is yet to be taken.

Umesh Sharma, Faridabad

Footpath encroached, Pedestrians a harried lot

SBI Learning Centre at Sector 14, Panchkula, has put a barbed wire on pedestrian’s pathway. The traffic on the road is very heavy due to which pedestrian, especially senior citizens, have to face inconvenience. Although the issue has been raised with the Municipal Corporation on several occasions, the authorities concerned are yet to act.

Adarsh Jain, Panchkula

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com